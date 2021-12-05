4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $375,000

This incredibly maintained tri-level home sits on 2.21 acres and has so much to offer! With 2 dens PLUS the living room on the main floor, there's plenty of room for entertaining! Just off the living room and dinning area, there once was an attached garage that has been converted into a large den that features its own 1/2 bath! The down stairs is home to ANOTHER DEN, the Main Bedroom as well as the attached bathroom and a walk in closet, and a laundry room that has a 1/2 bath. The top floor features 3 guest rooms, and a guest bathroom! Outside the home there is a shed with great room for storage, a lean-to that in its own fenced area, AND a detached 3 car garage that features a loft. Hurry before its gone!