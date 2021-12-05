This incredibly maintained tri-level home sits on 2.21 acres and has so much to offer! With 2 dens PLUS the living room on the main floor, there's plenty of room for entertaining! Just off the living room and dinning area, there once was an attached garage that has been converted into a large den that features its own 1/2 bath! The down stairs is home to ANOTHER DEN, the Main Bedroom as well as the attached bathroom and a walk in closet, and a laundry room that has a 1/2 bath. The top floor features 3 guest rooms, and a guest bathroom! Outside the home there is a shed with great room for storage, a lean-to that in its own fenced area, AND a detached 3 car garage that features a loft. Hurry before its gone!
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $375,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Newly remodeled tree street home!! This home has brand new flooring through out , new kitchen cabinets an granite countertops plus new applian…
Beautiful upkept home, pride of ownership reflects throughout the entire home. Main level features master bedroom & bathroom + 2 more bedr…
Welcome to the Merwin Home 4.4! This single level 2,391-SF floor plan offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a combined 1029-SF in the 2…
Model: The Zephyr with unfinished basement Status - Not permitted. Buyer may choose colors.Standard features: Granite counter tops, soft close…
3 bed, 2 bath home in the Tree streets. Spacious 1 car garage. Fenced yard with sprinkler system. Concrete patio. Concrete driveway. Newly remodeled.
New Construction home that sits on 1.7 acres outside of the association with a PRIVATE WELL THAT HAS HIGH QUALITY H20! This is the Verdi Model…
Model: The Lamoille II. Status - Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite co…
Welcome to 749 Parkridge Pkwy, this 3 bed 2 bath home is ready for a buyer today. Home is in pristine condition, has incredible views of our R…
Welcome to 1056 Tobiano Road This stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 3024 sq. ft. fully fenced home sits on 10 USABLE acres outside of the HOA. T…
Model: The Caliente Status - Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite co…