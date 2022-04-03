Welcome to this large beautiful home, very close to the Marina. This home offers 4 bedroom 3 bath and ample amount of living space! Soft close hinges on all the kithen cabinets, newer appliances and they will ALL stay. Roof was redone 4 years ago and they have a 50 year warranty on it that stays with the home. Seller is on the list for the natural gas line, which she was told will be to the house in Fall of 2022! SCORE! Sellers also stated they use the pellet stove to heat the home during these colder months, no problem. Septic was pumped and put on risers a year ago. They also have super easy landscaping, with 28 loads of gravel! Keep that water bill at a minimum! Make this home a must see! ** Back on market no fault to seller or inspections- everything has been done including appraisal however it is VA**
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $380,000
