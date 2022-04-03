 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $380,000

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $380,000

Welcome to this large beautiful home, very close to the Marina. This home offers 4 bedroom 3 bath and ample amount of living space! Soft close hinges on all the kithen cabinets, newer appliances and they will ALL stay. Roof was redone 4 years ago and they have a 50 year warranty on it that stays with the home. Seller is on the list for the natural gas line, which she was told will be to the house in Fall of 2022! SCORE! Sellers also stated they use the pellet stove to heat the home during these colder months, no problem. Septic was pumped and put on risers a year ago. They also have super easy landscaping, with 28 loads of gravel! Keep that water bill at a minimum! Make this home a must see! ** Back on market no fault to seller or inspections- everything has been done including appraisal however it is VA**

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $448,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $448,000

Like new 3 bed 2 bath Elko home. Open concept layout! Spacious living room, dining room area. and kitchen tied seamlessly together as one with…

6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $618,000

6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $618,000

Breathtaking 6 bedroom, 3 bath, 4177 sq ft 3 story Elko home located on a fully fenced, fully landscaped corner lot. Spacious kitchen with ove…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $285,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $285,000

This charming 3 bed/2 bath Tree Street home is ready for a new owner! Located in the heart of Elko just minutes from EVERYTHING, this corner l…

5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $629,900

5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $629,900

The BELFAST MODEL is a spacious 5 bedroom home with open living design. 9' ceilings throughout with a 10' tray ceilings (see floor plans). A l…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $725,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $725,000

HUGE attached RV garage bay in additional to the 2 car garage for a total of 1,386 sf of garage space. This home, is designed to optimize ente…

5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $559,900

5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $559,900

The BELFAST MODEL is a spacious 5 bedroom home with open living design. 9' ceilings throughout with a 10' tray ceilings (see floor plans). A l…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $739,900

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $739,900

Located behind Home Depot off of Celtic Way. HUGE attached RV garage bay in additional to the 2 car garage for a total of 1,386 sf of garage s…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $295,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $295,000

Watch the 4th of July fireworks from the front deck of this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. This multilevel home features, a living room, kitch…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News