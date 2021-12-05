This beautiful one owner Spring Creek home offers 5 bed 2 bath 2278 square feet and 2 car garage. This home boasts so many custom touches it exudes owner pride! Formal living room addition creates a spacious area with hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and recessed canned lighting with an exit to a private deck. Formal dining room has a wood stove and plenty of room for an over sized dining table. Kitchen boasts new granite, large center island, and custom cabinetry with custom stained glass inserts. Plenty of counter space. Kitchen has an exit to a second deck. Two spacious bedrooms and 1 bath on main level. Downstairs offers a formal family room with another pellet stove ideal for a man cave, theatre room, you choose!! 2nd bathroom and 2 bedrooms also on this level. Home boasts fenced backyard and patio. This home is beautiful. A MUST SEE!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $389,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Newly remodeled tree street home!! This home has brand new flooring through out , new kitchen cabinets an granite countertops plus new applian…
Beautiful upkept home, pride of ownership reflects throughout the entire home. Main level features master bedroom & bathroom + 2 more bedr…
Welcome to the Merwin Home 4.4! This single level 2,391-SF floor plan offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a combined 1029-SF in the 2…
Model: The Zephyr with unfinished basement Status - Not permitted. Buyer may choose colors.Standard features: Granite counter tops, soft close…
3 bed, 2 bath home in the Tree streets. Spacious 1 car garage. Fenced yard with sprinkler system. Concrete patio. Concrete driveway. Newly remodeled.
New Construction home that sits on 1.7 acres outside of the association with a PRIVATE WELL THAT HAS HIGH QUALITY H20! This is the Verdi Model…
Model: The Lamoille II. Status - Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite co…
Welcome to 749 Parkridge Pkwy, this 3 bed 2 bath home is ready for a buyer today. Home is in pristine condition, has incredible views of our R…
Welcome to 1056 Tobiano Road This stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 3024 sq. ft. fully fenced home sits on 10 USABLE acres outside of the HOA. T…
Model: The Caliente Status - Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite co…