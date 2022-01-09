 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $400,000

WELCOME to 403 White Oak Dr! Upgrades galore in this move-in ready (immaculate) home with room to grow! This stately residence sits on a corner & has adorable curb appeal entering the circular driveway (paved & rocked). Front deck looks out to the majestic Ruby Mtns. Inside you'll find newer carpet, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, board & batten wall, new light fixtures & freshly painted walls/ceilings. Kitchen is open to dining area with plenty of cabinet storage, new convection oven (w/ air fryer setting) just installed, new fridge that stays, pantry, & granite counters! Living room offers a pellet stove, plantation shutters, & even more views of the Rubies. Main bedroom has a walk-in closet, granite counters, walk-in shower/tub & other 2 bedrooms also have the black-out shades & built-in shelving in closets. Basement is half finished (4th bdrm or fam room!) with sliding barn-style doors to separate the unfinished section used as storage-transform into more living space/bdrm/etc! Plumbed for 3rd bathroom! Storage shed, fenced-in yard & garden area, pergola & firepit, sprinkler system, 2-car garage w/ tandem (lots of storage). The list goes on! Make this your NEST today!

