Model: The Amargosa Status - Foundation. Buyers may choose colors up to 12/3/21. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $444,000
Just perfect! Here's the home you've been waiting for;..... Updated and lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath, ranch style home! Granite, hardwood, tile...…
Welcome to 383 Poplar Drive, a well desired location, this home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the main level and 2 additional rooms a…
Model: The Yerington Status - Foundation Stage Buyer may choose colors up to 10/22/21. The estimated Close of Escrow date is 1/10/22. Standard…
Model: The Spring Creek II Status - Permitted. Buyers may choose colors and options prior to 10/15/2021. Price includes water softener, water …
Come see this immaculate 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with 1856 of livable sq/ft on 2.35 acres. This home is beaming with pride of ownership! T…
STUNNING HOME IS BACK ON THE MARKET, NO FAULT OF THE SELLERS! It is a storybook home with wrap around porch is ready for a new family! The int…
Model: The Amargosa Status - Not permitted. Price includes water softener, water filter and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite…
New Construction home that sits on 1.7 acres outside of the association, with PRIVATE WELL! This is the Verdi Model with an open floor plan, 3…
Welcome to this ranch style home that features 3 bedrooms 2 baths with open floorplan and vaulted ceilings with a view of the Ruby mountains. …
This adorable tree street home has been remodeled, with a beautiful kitchen featuring granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, upgrad…