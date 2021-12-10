 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $455,000

4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 3 car garage in Spring Creek, NV. The home features granite countertops, tile backsplash, farmhouse sink, soft close cabinets and drawers, double oven, propane cooktop, kitchen island, pantry, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry, and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, and water softener. The home has to surround sound in the living room, garage, and exterior of the home. The front and backyard are partially landscaped with lawn and trees. Features of the home include pot filler, black windows, RO water filter, glass cabinets, extended concrete pad, sprinkler system, insulated garage, vent stovetop hood, and tile entryway. The seller is related to the listing agent.

