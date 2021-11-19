 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $465,000

4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 3 car garage in Spring Creek, NV. The home features granite countertops, tile backsplash, farmhouse sink, soft close cabinets and drawers, double oven, propane cooktop, kitchen island, pantry, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry, and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, and water softener. The home has surround sound in the living room, garage, and exterior of the home. The front and backyard are partially landscaped with lawn and trees. The covered patio and trampoline stay with the home. Call today to view this beautiful home in person. Interior photos are from when the home was originally listed in 2019. Seller is related to listing agent.

