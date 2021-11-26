Model - The Zephyr Status - Not Permitted. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. ON HOLD UNTIL JANUARY 5, 2022.
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $469,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
This charming home is situated just minutes away from schools, shopping & move-in ready! As you enter, you'll enjoy the formal living room…
I am sure you have driven by this home at some point in your life and thought how adorable and well kept it is, TRUE pride in ownership from o…
Upon pulling up you are greeted with an asphalt path to the driveway. This home features 5 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms with a total of 3,346 sq. …
4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 3 car garage in Spring Creek, NV. The home features granite countertops, tile backsplash, farmhouse sink, soft c…
This gorgeous well kept home is the definition of pride in ownership! Located conveniently in Brookwood Estates close to many amenities. Walki…
Owner pride is an understatement in this beautiful Elko tree St 3 bed 2.5 bath 2240 sq ft home. Located on a corner lot in a peaceful neighbor…
New tile in the kitchen. dining room and bathroom, outside new paint roof shingles are new owner is agent on this transaction
Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath home with a large family room in the lower level and still room to add another bedroom in the unfinished basement. This …
Welcome to the Merwin Home 1! This single level 2,204-SF floor plan offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a 859-SF 3-car garage. Enter …
Model: The Carson Status - Complete. All colors and finishes have been selected by the builder and cannot be changed. See selections in Associ…