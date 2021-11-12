4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 3 car garage in Spring Creek, NV. The home features granite countertops, tile backsplash, farmhouse sink, soft close cabinets and drawers, double oven, propane cooktop, kitchen island, pantry, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry, and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, and water softener. The home has surround sound in the living room, garage, and exterior of the home. The front and backyard are partially landscaped with lawn and trees. The covered patio and trampoline stay with the home. Call today to view this beautiful home in person. Interior photos are from when the home was originally listed in 2019.
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $470,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
As you pull up to the home you will notice the asphalt driveway, that leads you to the house tucked away on top of the hill leaving you with a…
This 2011 Arnold Beck built construction home is located in a desirable location of the Horse Palace Spring Creek area on 2.2 acres with a 150…
Welcome Home! This well maintained Town Home Features, 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms, fenced front yard with sprinkler system and a 2 Car Garage…
Welcome to the Merwin Home 4! This single level 2,179-SF floor plan offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a combined 1029-SF in the 2-c…
Located on a corner lot on over 1.5 acres, this home has been nicely maintained and includes a large carport, shed & detached shop! Inside…
Model - The Ely. RV Parking Optional. Status - Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard fe…
Model: The Genoa Status -Framing Buyers may choose colors prior to 11/22/2021. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: G…
Welcome to 1056 Tobiano Road This stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 3024 sq. ft. fully fenced home sits on 10 USABLE acres outside of the HOA. T…
Pull up and turn around. Up close and beautiful views of the mountain. Walk in to a very cozy livingroom with pellet stove. Open concept to di…
Newly remodeled! RV Parking! Central air! Granite throughout! This beautiful 5 bed, 3 bath 1782 sq ft Elko home beams with owner pride. Home o…