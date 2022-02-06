Welcome to these beautiful views! This house is SO cute! As you walk in, you're greeted by the massive vaulted ceilings and the large windows showing off the Ruby Mountains! There is two bedrooms on the main floor with a full bathroom, along with the beautiful updated kitchen and living area. The basement is where you'll find another bedroom, living space/playroom and a full bathroom. The living space in the basement opens up to a large deck overlooking the spacious fenced backyard, perfect for watching your kids and pets make memories! There is TONS of storage under the house that can be found through the basement. Upstairs is where the master suite currently is. The views from this room are TO DIE FOR! Outside, you're situated on over 4 acres, with plenty of space for all your toys! There is a 24x46 shop that has a portion of it framed off for a mother in law's quarters- it's even been trenched for utilities to go out there. There is also RV power hook ups near the shop for the in-laws until that's finished! Don't miss out on this gorgeous home in the perfect location!
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ruby Mountain Views galore! This awesome Arnold Beck Built home built in 2012, offers a tranquil living atmosphere in a cul-de-sac location. T…
Model: The Zephyr w Covered Patio Status - Not Permitted. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Price includes water…
Wow! Located in a cul-de-sac with an oversized lot, this gorgeous home has hardly been lived in! You will love the large open living area with…
Buyers Dream! This is a turnkey home, ready to move into! When you first enter the front door, you will notice the beautiful Wood fireplace wi…
Per sketch by previous appraiser home is 2,608 finished square feet.-,Upstairs 1,426 ft.- Basement 1,182 ft,-attached garage 528 ft. Inside, o…
Model - The Yerington. with Covered Patio.Status - Not Permitted. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard fea…
Model: The Hawthorne with Unfinished Basement. Status - Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Pr…
Model: The Overton 2022 - Status -Not Permitted. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite co…
So much to say about this amazing custom built home. Pull up to an over sized garage and walk into a very large mud/laundry room that features…
Model: The Overton 2022 - Status -Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Grani…