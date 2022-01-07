 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $481,000

Model: The Hawthorne with Covered Patio. Status - Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. ON HOLD UNTIL JANUARY 5, 2022.

