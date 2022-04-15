 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $486,600

Model: The Amargosa with Covered Patio. Status - Not Permitted. Buyer may choose colors up to. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.

