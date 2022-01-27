 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $504,000

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $504,000

Model: The Amargosa with Covered Patio Status - Tile & Trim. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Price includes water softener, water filter and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. Annual fee for Road maintenance is TBD (see Road Maintenance Agreement in Associated Docs

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $479,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $479,000

Wow! Located in a cul-de-sac with an oversized lot, this gorgeous home has hardly been lived in! You will love the large open living area with…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $310,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $310,000

Inviting entry from the covered porch leads you into a open floorplan that features 9ft walls throughout. Kitchen features custom cabinetry, g…

2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $255,000

2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $255,000

Check out this great tree street home that would be the best investment! This home is just under 1200 sq ft with an unfinished basement for st…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $315,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $315,000

Inviting entry from the covered porch leads you into a open floorplan that features 9ft walls throughout. Kitchen features custom cabinetry, g…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $305,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $305,000

Inviting entry from the covered porch leads you into a open floorplan that features 9ft walls throughout. Kitchen features custom cabinetry, g…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $310,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $310,000

Inviting entry from the covered porch leads you into a open floorplan that features 9ft walls throughout. Kitchen features custom cabinetry, g…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $312,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $312,000

Welcome to this 3555 Desert Plains Ave this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located close to many amenities and is also close to fun adventure areas…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News