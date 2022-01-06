 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $507,000

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $507,000

Model: The Amargosa Status -Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Price includes water softener, water filter, and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. The annual fee for Road maintenance is TBD (see Road Maintenance Agreement in Associated Docs.)

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $711,000

6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $711,000

Model: The Zephyr with Full Finished Basement! Status -Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Sta…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $235,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $235,000

Newly remodeled! 3 bed, 2 bath manufactured home, permanently attached on over 2 acres in Osino. This home has just been refinished and is mov…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $330,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $330,000

This well cared for home located on a quiet street is your next home! This amazing 4 bedroom 3 bath home features a living room, dining room, …

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $320,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $320,000

Beautiful single-family home located in the heart of Elko. Nearby and within only minutes away from all major shops, restaurants, schools, bus…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $565,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $565,000

Model: The Zephyr with Unfinished Basement and Covered Patio. Status - Not permitted. Buyer may choose colors. Standard features: Granite coun…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News