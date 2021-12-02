Welcome to the Merwin Home 4.4! This single level 2,391-SF floor plan offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a combined 1029-SF in the 2-car and single car garage. Enter through an 8ft front door and admire the 9ft ceilings and luxury vinyl plank flooring you'll see throughout the main areas of the home. Vaulted open concept kitchen and living room spaces are complimented with a dining room and sliding glass door that opens up to a large patio. Chefs kitchen offers gourmet double door refrigerator/freezer, convenient pot filler, stainless steel vented hood over an electric stove, oversized coffee bar and a walk-in pantry including multiple electrical outlets. Oversized granite topped island has a deep single basin kitchen sink and Moen motion sense kitchen faucet. Feel the upgraded carpet in the master bedroom. Master ensuite with double sink vanity, rectangular sinks, elongated toilet bowl, soaker tub, a rain fall shower head over the walk-in ceramic tile surrounded shower and Euro glass door. This home also offer a water softener, R/O system, and 20x20 covered patio.
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $536,400
