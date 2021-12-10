 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $538,000

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $538,000

Model: The Zephyr Status - Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Price includes water softener, water filter, and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. The annual fee for Road maintenance is TBD (see Road Maintenance Agreement in Associated Docs.)

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $215,000

2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $215,000

This adorable tree street home has been remodeled, with a beautiful kitchen featuring granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, upgrad…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $377,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $377,000

Model: The Lamoille II. Status - Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite co…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $484,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $484,000

Model: The Zephyr Status -Foundation. Buyers may choose colors up to 11/27/2021. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Price includes wat…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $505,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $505,000

Welcome to this wonderfully maintained 4 bedroom home with a finished basement, gorgeous over-sized kitchen & a great backyard! Situated o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News