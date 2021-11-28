 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $548,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $548,000

Introducing the Elko Grande, that sits on 2.27 acres outside of the Spring Creek Association with a PRIVATE WELL THAT HAS HIGH QUALITY H20! This floor plan offers a very spacious open living, GOURMET kitchen, dining, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry, oversized & insulated 3 car garage, covered front porch, and an 18x18 covered back patio! Beautiful CUSTOM BUILT natural walnut cabinetry, with elegant hardware, granite countertops, MOEN brushed nickel fixtures, hard surface & water proof flooring, & 45oz carpet. You will enjoy the peaceful views looking out from the upgraded & LARGER size windows throughout! Master bedroom with tray ceiling, tile shower/bath, and walk in closet. Feel less stressed with LOW utility costs with 100% efficiency 20 seer heating and cooling system, heated/cooled crawlspace, 30 year architectural roof, and an overall superior built home! Property to be graded and left with a flat area for a future workshop as well! Home is constructed by Gold Town Builders LLC. Finished interior pictures are from our other built homes to show colors and a few items that will be in the gourmet kitchen. Estimated time of completion to be January 2022. Agent and owner are related

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $336,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $336,000

This charming home is situated just minutes away from schools, shopping & move-in ready! As you enter, you'll enjoy the formal living room…

6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $515,000

6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $515,000

This gorgeous well kept home is the definition of pride in ownership! Located conveniently in Brookwood Estates close to many amenities. Walki…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $333,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $333,000

Owner pride is an understatement in this beautiful Elko tree St 3 bed 2.5 bath 2240 sq ft home. Located on a corner lot in a peaceful neighbor…

5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $485,000

5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $485,000

Welcome home, 5 bedroom 3.5 bath 3 car garage with RV parking, in a desirable location close to all things in Elko! This braemar built home ha…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News