Introducing the Elko Grande, that sits on 2.27 acres outside of the Spring Creek Association with a PRIVATE WELL THAT HAS HIGH QUALITY H20! This floor plan offers a very spacious open living, GOURMET kitchen, dining, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry, oversized & insulated 3 car garage, covered front porch, and an 18x18 covered back patio! Beautiful CUSTOM BUILT natural walnut cabinetry, with elegant hardware, granite countertops, MOEN brushed nickel fixtures, hard surface & water proof flooring, & 45oz carpet. You will enjoy the peaceful views looking out from the upgraded & LARGER size windows throughout! Master bedroom with tray ceiling, tile shower/bath, and walk in closet. Feel less stressed with LOW utility costs with 100% efficiency 20 seer heating and cooling system, heated/cooled crawlspace, 30 year architectural roof, and an overall superior built home! Property to be graded and left with a flat area for a future workshop as well! Home is constructed by Gold Town Builders LLC. Finished interior pictures are from our other built homes to show colors and a few items that will be in the gourmet kitchen. Estimated time of completion to be January 2022. Agent and owner are related
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $548,000
- Updated
