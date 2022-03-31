 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $600,900

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $600,900

Model: The Sunrise Status -Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Price includes water softener, water filter, and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. The annual fee for Road maintenance is TBD (see Road Maintenance Agreement in Associated Docs)

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $618,000

6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $618,000

Breathtaking 6 bedroom, 3 bath, 4177 sq ft 3 story Elko home located on a fully fenced, fully landscaped corner lot. Spacious kitchen with ove…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $448,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $448,000

Like new 3 bed 2 bath Elko home. Open concept layout! Spacious living room, dining room area. and kitchen tied seamlessly together as one with…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $295,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $295,000

This charming 3 bed/2 bath Tree Street home is ready for a new owner! Located in the heart of Elko just minutes from EVERYTHING, this corner l…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $300,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $300,000

Welcome to this well-loved and beautifully maintained 3-bed, 2-bath manufactured home, located on 1.14 acres in Kittridge Canyon. The home has…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $479,500

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $479,500

Model: The Genoa with Covered Patio. RV Parking Optional. Status - Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $239,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $239,000

Welcome to this charming brick home in the heart of town. House sits on a lot that is fenced, has sprinklers, alley access to the two car gara…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $295,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $295,000

Watch the 4th of July fireworks from the front deck of this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. This multilevel home features, a living room, kitch…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News