Model: The Sunrise Status -Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Price includes water softener, water filter, and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. The annual fee for Road maintenance is TBD (see Road Maintenance Agreement in Associated Docs)
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $600,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Breathtaking 6 bedroom, 3 bath, 4177 sq ft 3 story Elko home located on a fully fenced, fully landscaped corner lot. Spacious kitchen with ove…
Like new 3 bed 2 bath Elko home. Open concept layout! Spacious living room, dining room area. and kitchen tied seamlessly together as one with…
This charming 3 bed/2 bath Tree Street home is ready for a new owner! Located in the heart of Elko just minutes from EVERYTHING, this corner l…
A whole lot of Real Estate you wont want to miss out on!!! This large beautiful home has sooooo much to offer- 6 bedrooms 4 full bathrooms, a …
Adorable home for sale, close to all amenities in Spring Creek. Home was remodeled less than 4 years ago when the current sellers bought it, a…
Welcome to this well-loved and beautifully maintained 3-bed, 2-bath manufactured home, located on 1.14 acres in Kittridge Canyon. The home has…
Model: The Genoa with Covered Patio. RV Parking Optional. Status - Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date…
Welcome to this charming brick home in the heart of town. House sits on a lot that is fenced, has sprinklers, alley access to the two car gara…
Back on the market-at no fault of the seller. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home features vaulted ceiling in the Living/dining room and kitchen. Newer…
Watch the 4th of July fireworks from the front deck of this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. This multilevel home features, a living room, kitch…