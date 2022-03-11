 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $602,100

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $602,100

Model: The Spring Creek 2022 with Covered Patio. Status - Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Price includes water softener, water filter, and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. The annual fee for Road maintenance is TBD (see Road Maintenance Agreement in Associated Docs

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $245,000

2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $245,000

This is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Elko, NV. This luxurious townhome has tile flooring throughout the downstairs. The kitchen features…

2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $220,000

2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $220,000

This cute, clean home sits on a large corner lot within walking distance to downtown Elko. New paint and updates in the main area. 2 bedrooms …

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $521,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $521,000

Model: The Zephyr with Covered Patio. Status - Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Price inclu…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News