 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $615,500

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $615,500

Model: The Spring Creek ll Status - Complete. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $435,000

5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $435,000

Location, location, location! Seated atop a highly desirable neighborhood, this delightful home is within walking distance to schools and shop…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $179,999

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $179,999

This home is a perfect starter home! Its 3 bed 2.5 bath, has a very nice sized family room, and a little back porch with a fence, also has a d…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $309,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $309,000

Welcome to this 3555 Desert Plains Ave this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located close to many amenities and is also close to fun adventure areas…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $420,100

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $420,100

Model - The Yerington. with Covered Patio.Status - Not Permitted. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard fea…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $479,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $479,000

Wow! Located in a cul-de-sac with an oversized lot, this gorgeous home has hardly been lived in! You will love the large open living area with…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $511,600

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $511,600

Model: The Zephyr w Covered Patio Status - Not Permitted. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Price includes water…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News