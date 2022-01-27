Welcome to 1056 Tobiano Road This stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 3024 sq. ft. fully fenced home sits on 10 USABLE acres outside of the HOA. This home features your own private well with a hookup for generator power. The 960 sq ft RV/Boat Storage is tall enough to accommodate most 5th wheel RV's and a 1200 sq ft pole barn has multiple bays for your storage needs. The exterior of this beautiful home is vinyl and metal siding with a metal roof great low maintenance feature. Inside this exceptional ALL ELECTRIC home you are greeted with a cabin feel, large windows for a mountain view and a wood burning stove for those cold nights. Don't miss the hidden room. The kitchen features hardwood cabinets and granite counter tops and a large walk in pantry. You will notice the hardwood is carried on throughout the home. On the Lower level is the master suite with an onset bathroom and large walk in closet. You have an additional half bath off of the kitchen great for guests Upstairs features 3 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom with a loft style family room! This is a home you do not want to miss!
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $625,000
