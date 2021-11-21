Welcome to 1056 Tobiano Road This stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 3024 sq. ft. fully fenced home sits on 10 USABLE acres outside of the HOA. This home features your own private well with a hookup for generator power. The 960 sq ft RV/Boat Storage is tall enough to accommodate most 5th wheel RV's and a 1200 sq ft pole barn has multiple bays for your storage needs. The exterior of this beautiful home is vinyl and metal siding with a metal roof great low maintenance feature. Inside this exceptional ALL ELECTRIC home you are greeted with a cabin feel, large windows for a mountain view and a wood burning stove for those cold nights. Don't miss the hidden room. The kitchen features hardwood cabinets and granite counter tops and a large walk in pantry. You will notice the hardwood is carried on throughout the home. On the Lower level is the master suite with an onset bathroom and large walk in closet. You have an additional half bath off of the kitchen great for guests Upstairs features 3 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom with a loft style family room! This is a home you do not want to miss!
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $725,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is located on a spacious 1.27 acre lot. Located on a dead end street & back to open space! Lg …
I am sure you have driven by this home at some point in your life and thought how adorable and well kept it is, TRUE pride in ownership from o…
PRICE LOWERED TO SELL FAST! MUST SEE this beautiful custom home on beautiful Elko Golf Course. View this stunning 3-level home with Breathtaki…
As you pull up to the home you will notice the asphalt driveway, that leads you to the house tucked away on top of the hill leaving you with a…
Model: The Yerington Model Status - Foundation. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Price includes water soft…
Model: The Mesquite Status -4 Way. All colors and finishes have been selected by the builder and cannot be changed. The estimated Close of Esc…
Welcome to the Merwin Home 1! This single level 2,204-SF floor plan offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a 859-SF 3-car garage. Enter …
Model: The Spring Creek Status - Not Permitted. Buyer may choose colors up to. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Grani…
Located on a corner lot on over 1.5 acres, this home has been nicely maintained and includes a large carport, shed & detached shop! Inside…
Welcome to the Merwin Home 4! This single level 2,179-SF floor plan offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a combined 1029-SF in the 2-c…