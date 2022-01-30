So much to say about this amazing custom built home. Pull up to an over sized garage and walk into a very large mud/laundry room that features tons of cabinets and laundry sink. From there head into the dining area and kitchen. All appliances stay along with the pot rack and center island. Under cabinet lighting will really shine everything up. Large spacious living room with wood stove to keep you nice and toasty. Walk out to a huge deck and enjoy the magnificent views. Master and 2 more bedrooms on the main floor. Master has large walk in closet and bath is over sized with jetted tub. Down stairs is a very large family room with a wet bar. There is a room for an office, full bath, utility room and another bedroom. Walk out to that same amazing view from downstairs. There is a small area for a garden and a small greenhouse. Shop is 2000 sq. Ft. with 12 ft. door and a covered area off to the side. Pride of ownership shows through.
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $789,999
