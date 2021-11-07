5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $348,000

Newly remodeled! RV Parking! Central air! Granite throughout! This beautiful 5 bed, 3 bath 1782 sq ft Elko home beams with owner pride. Home offers formal living room with new laminate flooring and vaulted ceilings. Upstairs the fully remodeled kitchen boasts a modern back splash, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, white porcelain deep sink, and a formal dining area with a banister overlooking living room just below. There is an exit to back yard off of dining room.3 bedrooms on upper level including the master and full bath with shower/tub combo with white ship lap accent wall. Master bath boasts single granite vanity and subway tiled shower/tub combo. Downstairs offers 4th bedroom and bonus room ideal for den or potentially a 6th bedroom, and 3rd full bath. Another level down you will find the 5th bedroom. This home has a landscaped front yard, fully fenced back yard, and a huge area for RV parking with plenty of room left still for cars, graveled and gated for safety. Backyard offers storage shed and new concrete back patio with fenced area for future lawn. Beautiful home that is move in ready!! 2 car garage.