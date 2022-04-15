Welcome home, this 5 bed 3.5 bath 3 car garage with RV parking is all that you are looking for and more. This home was built by Braemar Construction and has very stunning features, there is 9 foot ceilings throughout the home, two family rooms, great for all your entertaining! Basement has one bedroom and a full bathroom and a large cold storage room as well. On the 3rd floor there is 4 bed and 2 baths and a room, a large master suite, with a walk in closet and beautiful master bathroom. Back and front yard are fully landscaped with a sprinkler and drip system and vinyl privacy fencing, the back patio is also tiled and concreted sun shade posts perfect for those summer evening BBQ's!
5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $499,000
