 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $499,000

5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $499,000

Welcome home, this 5 bed 3.5 bath 3 car garage with RV parking is all that you are looking for and more. This home was built by Braemar Construction and has very stunning features, there is 9 foot ceilings throughout the home, two family rooms, great for all your entertaining! Basement has one bedroom and a full bathroom and a large cold storage room as well. On the 3rd floor there is 4 bed and 2 baths and a room, a large master suite, with a walk in closet and beautiful master bathroom. Back and front yard are fully landscaped with a sprinkler and drip system and vinyl privacy fencing, the back patio is also tiled and concreted sun shade posts perfect for those summer evening BBQ's!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 Bedroom Home in Elko - $270,000

1 Bedroom Home in Elko - $270,000

LIKE NEW BARNDOMINIUM!!! This 2020, 2400 sq ft barndominium offers 1 bed 1.5 bath 1080 sq ft living area that boast laminate flooring, gas fir…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $525,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $525,000

PRICE LOWERED TO SELL FAST! MUST SEE this beautiful custom home on beautiful Elko Golf Course. View this stunning 3-level home with Breathtaki…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $480,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $480,000

New Construction home that will sit on a 1.86 acre corner lot with private well, located in Hamilton Stage. This is the Verdi Model that offer…

2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $450,000

2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $450,000

Introducing this beautiful, fully remodeled 2-bed, 3.5-bath condo located right on the Ruby View Golf Course. This elegant home offers granite…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $537,900

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $537,900

Model: The Zephyr w/ Covered Patio Status - Not Permitted. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Price includes wate…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News