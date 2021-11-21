 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $465,000

5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $465,000

Upon pulling up you are greeted with an asphalt path to the driveway. This home features 5 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms with a total of 3,346 sq. ft. TWO Master Bedrooms and TWO Master Bathrooms, One is located upstairs and the other downstairs. Downstairs Master Bathroom has a large tiled walk in shower! Three bedrooms upstairs, including one of the masters. Also upstairs is the Living Room with large windows to view the mountains and a pellet stove with mantel to snuggle up to on those chilly nights. Off of the living room is the dining and kitchen area. New backsplash in the kitchen, new dishwasher as well as newer stove and microwave. French doors from the kitchen and dining area lead out to the covered patio, great for your get togethers. There is also a hot tub on the covered patio that stays with the home! Large shed in back yard. New wood look Tile and Carpet Upstairs, as well as new carpet on stairs to basement. Laundry room is upstairs and Washer and Dryer will stay with the home. Want to go to the movies at home?! Head on downstairs to the THEATRE ROOM! Extra cushioned carpet, cabinets, fridge, sink, counter space and theatre equipment! Just get the snacks!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $525,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $525,000

PRICE LOWERED TO SELL FAST! MUST SEE this beautiful custom home on beautiful Elko Golf Course. View this stunning 3-level home with Breathtaki…

5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $780,000

5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $780,000

As you pull up to the home you will notice the asphalt driveway, that leads you to the house tucked away on top of the hill leaving you with a…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $349,600

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $349,600

Model: The Mesquite Status -4 Way. All colors and finishes have been selected by the builder and cannot be changed. The estimated Close of Esc…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $498,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $498,000

Welcome to the Merwin Home 1! This single level 2,204-SF floor plan offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a 859-SF 3-car garage. Enter …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News