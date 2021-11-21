Upon pulling up you are greeted with an asphalt path to the driveway. This home features 5 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms with a total of 3,346 sq. ft. TWO Master Bedrooms and TWO Master Bathrooms, One is located upstairs and the other downstairs. Downstairs Master Bathroom has a large tiled walk in shower! Three bedrooms upstairs, including one of the masters. Also upstairs is the Living Room with large windows to view the mountains and a pellet stove with mantel to snuggle up to on those chilly nights. Off of the living room is the dining and kitchen area. New backsplash in the kitchen, new dishwasher as well as newer stove and microwave. French doors from the kitchen and dining area lead out to the covered patio, great for your get togethers. There is also a hot tub on the covered patio that stays with the home! Large shed in back yard. New wood look Tile and Carpet Upstairs, as well as new carpet on stairs to basement. Laundry room is upstairs and Washer and Dryer will stay with the home. Want to go to the movies at home?! Head on downstairs to the THEATRE ROOM! Extra cushioned carpet, cabinets, fridge, sink, counter space and theatre equipment! Just get the snacks!
5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $465,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is located on a spacious 1.27 acre lot. Located on a dead end street & back to open space! Lg …
I am sure you have driven by this home at some point in your life and thought how adorable and well kept it is, TRUE pride in ownership from o…
PRICE LOWERED TO SELL FAST! MUST SEE this beautiful custom home on beautiful Elko Golf Course. View this stunning 3-level home with Breathtaki…
As you pull up to the home you will notice the asphalt driveway, that leads you to the house tucked away on top of the hill leaving you with a…
Model: The Yerington Model Status - Foundation. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Price includes water soft…
Model: The Mesquite Status -4 Way. All colors and finishes have been selected by the builder and cannot be changed. The estimated Close of Esc…
Welcome to the Merwin Home 1! This single level 2,204-SF floor plan offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a 859-SF 3-car garage. Enter …
Model: The Spring Creek Status - Not Permitted. Buyer may choose colors up to. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Grani…
Located on a corner lot on over 1.5 acres, this home has been nicely maintained and includes a large carport, shed & detached shop! Inside…
Welcome to the Merwin Home 4! This single level 2,179-SF floor plan offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a combined 1029-SF in the 2-c…