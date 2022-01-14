5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $615,000

Welcome to this stunning custom home, from the moment you walk up to the front door and see the custom iron built door you will be left in awe until you leave. Main level of this home has a large kitchen with top of the line appliances, and two ovens, a very large island perfect for entertaining, dinning area, and a living room with built in shelves, a built in pellet stove keeping it plenty warm in these cold winter months, 2 bedrooms and one full bathroom, and the nicely sized mud/ laundry room! Every room in this house is very nice sized! Upstairs you will find the master suite, with a large bathroom and jetted soaker tub. Full finished basement offers two more bedrooms a large living area that is perfect for a projector screen, and a full bathroom as well as an office room. (This has never been lived in or used was just recently finished and completely permitted) Outside the sellers have amazing landscaping with sprinkler system that of course you cant see because of the snow, a covered patio and a huge kids play area that has a PAVED bike track.This Home is truly a must see with all the added features the sellers had done while building making it very unique!