5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $655,000

This custom designed 2016 Braemar Escalade floorplan is your new forever home! Over 4300 sf in this open living space meant for family life! Kitchen and living space are perfect for family get togethers and events! The home has been prewired for custom sound system throughout the home, including outdoor speakers on your patio! Large windows all over the main level take advantage of the incredible views of the Ruby Mountains. The master suite is huge with a large closet and master bath incudes a large custom shower. Heading downstairs there are more incredible features including a large wet bar and a custom theater, built to movie theater sound specifications and all of your components remain with the home! Moving to the outside your 5 acres of beauty are fully fenced with a spot for horses. 4 35 x 96 high tunnel greenhouses will remain on the property, that equals a quarter acre under cover! Come take a look at your new forever home today!