This gorgeous well kept home is the definition of pride in ownership! Located conveniently in Brookwood Estates close to many amenities. Walking up to this home you will notice the 9' tall garage doors that access the 3 car garage with 10.5' tall ceiling great for any oversized vehicle it also has a 220V outlet. The front yard is low maintaince with its turf landscaping. RV parking is hard to come by in town and this house has extra large asphalt parking just for that! As you enter you will be greeted with a large entry way, vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan, the beautiful kitchen has all stainless steel appliances and great for entertaining. On the main level you have 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms including the master suite. Going downstairs you will notice the extra wide stairs, you have the 3 additional bedrooms and 1 full bathroom with a large living space and a high output pellet stove to make the room cozy for watching movies on the projector. The backyard features a fully fenced landscaped yard and multiple fruit plants with extra wide doors to make moving furniture easier. additional features are 2 washer dryer hook ups one upstairs and one down. This is a must see
6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $515,000
