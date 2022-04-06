6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $598,000

Breathtaking 6 bedroom, 3 bath, 4177 sq ft 3 story Elko home located on a fully fenced, fully landscaped corner lot. Spacious kitchen with over sized horseshoe elevated breakfast bar, matching stainless steel appliances. Range/oven is brand new. Tons of counter space! Formal dining room has plenty of room for over sized table and gorgeous rock accented fireplace. Family room is the ideal space to watch TV and unwind. 3 bedrooms on main and 1 full bath. MASTER NEW ADDITION IS HUGE! 676 sq ft recently added on by Braemar construction. Exit off master onto covered back patio exit from family room as wellAll bedrooms are spacious. Upstairs 2 large bedrooms and each have walk-in closets. 2nd full bath. Downstairs is 6th bedroom, spacious family room, and 3rd full bath. One bath fully remodeled with large walk in shower. Laundry room and large room for storage. Plenty of room for cars with 2 car garage in front and tandem single car garage that fits 2 cars behind home. Seller uses space in back garage as workshop. Real hardwood flooring, tile, and new carpet. This beautiful home isn't cookie cutter and newly remodeled in areas this home is ready for you to call it home sweet home TODAY!