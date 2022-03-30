 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $618,000

6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $618,000

Breathtaking 6 bedroom, 3 bath, 4177 sq ft 3 story Elko home located on a fully fenced, fully landscaped corner lot. Spacious kitchen with over sized horseshoe elevated breakfast bar, matching stainless steel appliances. Range/oven is brand new. Tons of counter space! Formal dining room has plenty of room for over sized table and gorgeous rock accented fireplace. Family room is the ideal space to watch TV and unwind. 3 bedrooms on main and 1 full bath. MASTER NEW ADDITION IS HUGE! 676 sq ft recently added on by Braemar construction. Exit off master onto covered back patio exit from family room as wellAll bedrooms are spacious. Upstairs 2 large bedrooms and each have walk-in closets. 2nd full bath. Downstairs is 6th bedroom, spacious family room, and 3rd full bath. One bath fully remodeled with large walk in shower. Laundry room and large room for storage. Plenty of room for cars with 2 car garage in front and tandem single car garage that fits 2 cars behind home. Seller uses space in back garage as workshop. Real hardwood flooring, tile, and new carpet. This beautiful home isn't cookie cutter and newly remodeled in areas this home is ready for you to call it home sweet home TODAY!

People are also reading…

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $448,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $448,000

Like new 3 bed 2 bath Elko home. Open concept layout! Spacious living room, dining room area. and kitchen tied seamlessly together as one with…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $239,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $239,000

Welcome to this charming brick home in the heart of town. House sits on a lot that is fenced, has sprinklers, alley access to the two car gara…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $300,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $300,000

Welcome to this well-loved and beautifully maintained 3-bed, 2-bath manufactured home, located on 1.14 acres in Kittridge Canyon. The home has…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $479,500

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $479,500

Model: The Genoa with Covered Patio. RV Parking Optional. Status - Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $295,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $295,000

Watch the 4th of July fireworks from the front deck of this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. This multilevel home features, a living room, kitch…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $179,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $179,000

Welcome to this cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse for a GREAT price! As you enter, there is a cute entry way area for you to hang your jack…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News