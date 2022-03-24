A whole lot of Real Estate you wont want to miss out on!!! This large beautiful home has sooooo much to offer- 6 bedrooms 4 full bathrooms, a large loft area and a bedroom and bath upstairs and a fully finished walk out basement, with 2 additional bedrooms a full kitchen, laundry room and bathroom. This home has a ton of storage, all new appliances and pellet stoves, new light fixtures, new blinds in entire home. Dual zoned AC units and two furnaces, water softener and filtration system as well. What doesn't it have, right?! Lets take you outside, there is a 2,352 sq feet shop with 14 foot walls and 13 foot doors, LED lighting, 220 v power. Yard is fenced and crossed fence, there is additional sheds and lean to's on the property that will be staying with the home as well. Grass and tress are on an irrigation and sprinkler system dont worry about your water bill because its on its own PRIVATE WELL. This home has so much to offer, and a ton of space! Homes outside the association are hard to come by, so don't pass this one up!
6 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $749,999
