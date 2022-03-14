Undie 500 charity drive meets goal

ELKO – The 7th annual Undie 500 charity drive outpaced its goal of collecting more than 1,000 pairs of socks and underwear for needy Elko County schoolchildren.

Ignite Life Chiropractic announced it received 1,039 pairs of clean socks, about double their goal and a few more pair than last year’s charity drive.

Throughout February, Ignite Life collected brand new packaged socks and underwear to be distributed by Communities in Schools.

Ignite Life staff thanked everyone for their donations to this year’s Undie 500. "The generosity in this town is amazing. We are hoping to collect even more for the kids next year.”

The next annual charity drive, Kicks for Kids, is scheduled for the fall.

