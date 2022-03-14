 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Undie 500 charity drive meets goal

  • 0
Ignite Life Chiropractic Undie 500

Ignite Life Chiropractic staff and Communities In Schools representatives hold packages of socks and underwear donated in the Undie 500 charity drive in February. 

 SUBMITTED

ELKO – The 7th annual Undie 500 charity drive outpaced its goal of collecting more than 1,000 pairs of socks and underwear for needy Elko County schoolchildren.

Ignite Life Chiropractic announced it received 1,039 pairs of clean socks, about double their goal and a few more pair than last year’s charity drive.

Throughout February, Ignite Life collected brand new packaged socks and underwear to be distributed by Communities in Schools.

Ignite Life staff thanked everyone for their donations to this year’s Undie 500. "The generosity in this town is amazing. We are hoping to collect even more for the kids next year.”

The next annual charity drive, Kicks for Kids, is scheduled for the fall.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News