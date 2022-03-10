Wells appeals FEMA flood map revision

WELLS -- The Wells City Council has approved paying $23,000 to the engineering firm of Hansen, Allen and Luce to prepare a hydrology report that would appeal the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s proposed flood map.

The firm is presently working on a drainage design that will build a concrete ditch through the floodplain area on the east side of Wells, along Sixth Street to U.S. Highway 93. The area contains most of the city’s Redevelopment District.

Wells has already spent more than $450,000 in grant funding to clear this area for new development. The city has purchased land and has cleared vacant, unsightly buildings to open the area for new development to move in. Just recently the long vacant Ranch House, a once popular casino and restaurant, was torn down and the debris removed, leaving a cleared area by the Super 8 Motel.

The proposed plan has been designed for a “hundred-year flood” and increases the water flowrate by 4.5 times the present rate of 750 cubic feet per second (cfs) to over 3,400 cfs.

Previous floods have flooded this area, the largest and most recent one in February of 2017 when water from the high snowpack in the surrounding foothills melted and additional 24-hour rainfall created too much water for the culverts under Interstate 80, the railroad, and the Metropolis Road to handle. The raised railroad tracks also held back the water from flowing to the lower land north and then west to the Humboldt River. The backed-up water flooded the businesses on this end of town.

Wells was notified by FEMA on Dec. 22, 2021, of its new floodways and floodplain maps for the City of Wells. The City has 90 days to appeal this map, after which the map is final and the cost to appeal would be significantly more expensive.

FEMA is the government agency in charge of leading national efforts to prepare for, protect and mitigate against, natural disasters. FEMA also respond to and helps recover from the impacts of natural disasters and man-made incidents or terrorist events. It ensures flood insurance and disaster assistance is available. By mapping floodplains, the agency helps to save tax dollars.

Part of the appeal will be an up-to-date map showing improvements made in the Redevelopment District to mitigate potential future flooding. Fill dirt has been added to raise the land level in this area and the new drainage ditch now being designed will be constructed this spring.

If successful in shrinking the floodplain from FEMA’s proposal, flood insurance cost increases for residents and businesses could be prevented.

