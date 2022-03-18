Woman accused of embezzling from tire shop

ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested this week on an embezzlement charge after being accused of taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from the tire store where she worked as a bookkeeper.
Andrea D. Gonzales, 33, used five different methods to take money from the shop over a three-year period, according to a police report.
Bookkeeping discrepancies came to light in October 2020 when a substitute bookkeeper was sent to the shop from out of state to cover for Gonzales while she was out of the office due to COVID-19 protocols. A contractor called about money owed on an account, and the substitute bookkeeper determined that deposits made were less than the amounts of payment.
The company said embezzlement techniques used by Gonzales included phantom checks, shorting accounts, manipulation of credit memos, manipulation of collection agency checks, and “paid-out theft.”
A detective with the Elko Police Department determined that Gonzales had gambled more than $800,000 over the three-year period and lost more than $150,000 at a local casino. It was also determined that she had attempted to buy a house but the purchase fell through.
Gonzales was charged with one felony count of embezzling $3,500 or more on Feb. 7. She was booked and released from Elko County Jail on Wednesday.
In all, the tire store reported losses of approximately $619,000.
Even with the losses it was still the most profitable store in the company’s chain, according to court records.
This week's felony and gross misdemeanor arrests:
Elko County Jail: Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Braulio V. Rodriguez
Braulio V. Rodriguez, 29, of Elko was arrested March 10, 2022, on Interstate 80 for violation of probation.
Bryant W. Donahue
Bryant W. Donahue, 34, of Elko was arrested March 7, 2022, at 339 Oak St. for violation of probation, failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
Casey C. Quigley
Casey C. Quigley, 27, of Sand Valley was arrested March 7, 2022, at the Elko County Courthouse on a Drug Court hold.
Charles Poundstone
Charles Poundstone, 28, of Salt Lake City was arrested March 7, 2022, at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for forgery, false statement to obstruct a public officer, obtaining or using another person’s ID for harmful or unlawful purposed, and burglary of a business. Bail: $45,640
Claudia K. White
Claudia K. White, 58, of Wendover, Utah was arrested March 8, 2022, on Interstate 80 for failure to maintain lane, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, resisting a public officer and gross misdemeanor battery on a protected person. Bail: $4,380
Cody Calli
Cody Calli, 30, of Elko was arrested March 5, 2022, at Elko County Jail for fugitive felon from another state.
Craig W. Huff
Craig W. Huff, 32, of Elko was arrested March 5, 2022, at 545 S. Fifth St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $25,640
David N. Adams
David N. Adams, 43, of Elko was arrested March 8, 2022, at Sixth and Railroad streets for failure to obey sex offender laws or regulations. Bail: $5,000
Gregory L. Stobbe
Gregory L. Stobbe, 47, of Elko was arrested March 9, 2022, at 703 Mittry Ave. for failure to obey sex offender registration laws or regulations. Bail: $5,000
Jeffery D. Croft
Jeffery D. Croft, 48, of San Francisco was arrested March 4, 2022, at Fifth and Pine streets for gross misdemeanor unlawful use of emergency phone number. Bail: $2,000
Jeffrey A. Gonzales
Jeffrey A. Gonzales, 35, of Carlin was arrested March 6, 2022, at 823 Chestnut St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, two counts of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,780
Jeremiah D. Lett
Jeremiah D. Lett, 39, of Maricopa, Arizona was arrested March 8, 2022, at 791 10th St. in Carlin for violation of probation.
Leslie L. Oppenhein
Leslie L. Oppenhein, 27, of Elko was arrested March 5, 2022, in the 900 block of E Street on a felony warrant for burglary of a motor vehicle, grand larceny of a gun, failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $46,640
Nicholas M. DeCarlo
Nicholas M. DeCarlo, 35, of Elko was arrested March 10, 2022, at 610 12th St. on six counts of possession to sell a controlled substance, and driving with a cancelled driver’s license. Bail: $60,355
Todd M. Richards
Todd M. Richards, 54, of Los Gatos, California was arrested March 4, 2022, in the Peppermill parking lot for possessing a stolen vehicle, felony possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $25,740
Zackary N. Sims
Zackary N. Sims, 24, of Burnsville, Mississippi was arrested March 4, 2022, at Cee Gees bar for gross misdemeanor assault on a protected person, resisting a public officer and trespassing. Bail: $3,835
Antonio J. Rodriguez
Antonio J. Rodriguez, 25, of Battle Mountain was arrested March 8, 2022, at 775 W. Silver St. on a felony warrant for assault on a protected person by a prisoner and battery by a prisoner. Bail: $55,000
