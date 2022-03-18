Woman accused of embezzling from tire shop

ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested this week on an embezzlement charge after being accused of taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from the tire store where she worked as a bookkeeper.

Andrea D. Gonzales, 33, used five different methods to take money from the shop over a three-year period, according to a police report.

Bookkeeping discrepancies came to light in October 2020 when a substitute bookkeeper was sent to the shop from out of state to cover for Gonzales while she was out of the office due to COVID-19 protocols. A contractor called about money owed on an account, and the substitute bookkeeper determined that deposits made were less than the amounts of payment.

The company said embezzlement techniques used by Gonzales included phantom checks, shorting accounts, manipulation of credit memos, manipulation of collection agency checks, and “paid-out theft.”

A detective with the Elko Police Department determined that Gonzales had gambled more than $800,000 over the three-year period and lost more than $150,000 at a local casino. It was also determined that she had attempted to buy a house but the purchase fell through.

Gonzales was charged with one felony count of embezzling $3,500 or more on Feb. 7. She was booked and released from Elko County Jail on Wednesday.

In all, the tire store reported losses of approximately $619,000.

Even with the losses it was still the most profitable store in the company’s chain, according to court records.

