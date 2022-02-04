Elko County felony arrests

Jorge Avila Hernandez, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested Jan. 29, 2022, at 550 W. Idaho St. for violation of probation and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Joseph K. Bates, 33, of Elko was arrested Jan. 30, 2022, at Seventh and Pine streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and four counts of contempt of court. Bail: $7,450

Ronix Cespedes Acevedo, 43, of Elko was arrested Jan. 30, 2022, at 1050 Connolly Drive for violation of probation, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic device, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

Zachary J. Daniels, 22, of Grass Valley, California was arrested Jan. 29, 2022, at Copper Street and Enfield Avenue for driver disobeying peace officer while driving under the influence, destroying the property of another, false statement to obstruct a public officer, driving under the influence, reckless driving disregarding safety, failure to maintain lane, driver failure to obey traffic control device, and failure to give appropriate signal when required. Bail: $13,755

Wesley R. Garcia, 30, of Reno was arrested Jan. 30, 2022, on Interstate 80 for speeding 26-30 mph over limit and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,395

Graydon A. Jolliff, 43, of Elko was arrested Jan 28, 2022, at 2324 Virginia Way for buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property; owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person; felony possession of a controlled substance; and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $45,640

John C. Ketchum III, 31, of Tooele, Utah, was arrested Jan. 30, 2022, at 735 W. Wendover Blvd. for possessing, receiving or transferring stolen vehicle; driver disobeying peace officer while driving under the influence; attempting to make false statement to obstruct a public officer; and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $26,880

Aubrey B. Nixon, 36, of Tooele, Utah, was arrested Jan. 30, 2022, at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. for possessing receiving or transferring stolen vehicle; driver disobeying peace officer endangering others; possession of a hypodermic device; drug paraphernalia; and resisting a public officer. Bail: $32,620

Tamara Reese, 59, of Elko was arrested Jan. 28, 2022, at 2324 Virginia Way on a felony warrant for attempted burglary of a structure, felony possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner. Bail: $15,000

Breanna M. Romero, 29, of Salt Lake City was arrested Jan. 30, 2022, at Pilot Truck Stop in West Wendover for battery with a deadly weapon, battery, and possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $55,740

Anthone K. Santarone, 51, of Spring Creek was arrested Jan. 30, 2022, at Seventh and Pine streets on 29 counts of reckless driving disregarding safety of persons or property, driver disobeying peace officer endangering others, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $64,200

Dixie L. Sines, 53, of Elko was arrested Jan. 29, 2022, at West Adams and First Street for fugitive felon from another state.

Alan M. Stanley, 63, of Wells was arrested Jan. 28, 2022, on Interstate 80 for third-offense driving under the influence, failure to stop at accident with attended vehicle or property damage, resident with nonresident driver’s license, and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $51,610

Albert L. Yava, 41, of Spring Creek was arrested Jan. 29, 2022, at 550 W. Idaho St. for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000

Kerby P. Deaton, 37, of Wells was arrested Feb. 1, 2022, at 151 Second St. for domestic battery and failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $28,000

Jordin N. Asberry, 29, of Elko was arrested Feb. 2, 2022, at North Fifth Street and Spruce Road for violation of probation.

Brian K. Frederick, 43, of Salina, Utah was arrested Feb. 1, 2022, at 330 S. Casino Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance and tampering with a vehicle. Bail: $5,640

Adan Rodriguez, 26, of Las Vegas was arrested Feb. 1, 2022, at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office on a state prison hold and for battery by a prisoner.

Daniel J. Aguilar, 28, of Elko was arrested Feb. 2, 2022, at Fifth and River streets for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person; possessing, manufacturing, or disposing of a short-barreled rifle; and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $40,000

Troy Curtis, 65, of Elko was arrested Feb. 2, 2022, at Lamoille Highway and Pinion Road on a felony warrant for battery with substantial bodily harm, operating an unregistered vehicle, and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $10,390

Caden L. McClellan, 23, of Elko was arrested Feb. 2, 2022, at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for theft and four counts of intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $55,000

William J. Neal III, 38, of Elko was arrested Feb. 2, 2022, at 2582 Idaho St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, possessing a dangerous drug without a prescription, and violation of probation.

Myranda J. Reich, 28, of Elko was arrested Feb. 2, 2022, at 1905 Douglas St. for violation of probation.

Braulio V. Rodriguez, 28, of Elko was arrested Feb. 2, 2022, at Motel 6 for violation of probation and on two bench warrants.

Joice K. Romaine, 29, of Elko was arrested Feb. 2, 2022, at 2520 Mountain City Highway for battery with a deadly weapon, failure to stop at scene of an accident, and taking or possessing vehicle without owner’s consent. Bail: $102,500

Brooke A. Schwoob, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested Feb. 3, 2022, at 1400 Mountain City Highway for violation of probation.

Jaymz T. Quintana, 27, of Elko was arrested Feb. 3, 2022, at Stockmen’s Casino on three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $15,640

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

