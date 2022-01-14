Elko County felony arrests

Eric S. Miller, 38, of Tooele, Utah, was arrested Jan. 9, 2022, at 154 Russell Ave. for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,740

Serafin Perez, 43, of Elko was arrested Jan. 7, 2022, at Third and Silver streets for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; and violation of probation.

Tyler J. Hanson, 31, of Blaine, Washington was arrested Jan. 10, 2022, at 651 Camper Drive for burglary of a business. Bail: $20,000

Bobbye L. Carlson, 26, of Elko was arrested Jan. 11, 2022, at Elko County Jail on six counts of intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $30,000

Shianna Gardner, 23, of Elko was arrested Jan. 11, 2022, at South First Street and Wilson Avenue for violation of probation.

Christopher A. Wicklander, 54, of Elko was arrested Jan. 11, 2022, at Ruby Vista and Ruby View drives for felony possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.

Kari A. Candelaria, 50, of Spring Creek was arrested Jan. 12, 2022, on Lamoille Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $7,250

Wyatt C. Ermisch, 31, of Elko was arrested Jan. 13, 2022, at Idaho Street and Manzanita Drive on four felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation.

Caden L. McClellan, 23, of Elko was arrested Jan. 12, 2022, at the Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for forgery and intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $10,000

George Sanchez, 29, was arrested Jan. 12, 2022, at Walmart for assault with a deadly weapon, battery on a protected person, two counts of coercion, battery, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $34,780

Juan C. Sanchez, 27, of Elko was arrested Jan. 12, 2022, at Joe’s Market for felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and on a parole and probation hold.

Matthew P. Berg, 22, was arrested Jan. 13, 2022, for violation of parole.

Jamie R. Freeman, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested Jan. 13, 2022, at 2520 on a felony warrant for theft. Bail: $5,000

Keondre E. Howard, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested Jan. 13, 2022, at Errecart Boulevard and Bullion Road on a felony warrant for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, driving under the influence, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, license plates improperly displayed, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and driving with a suspended license. Bail: $12,270

Rhiannon N. Junker, 33, of Elko was arrested Jan. 13, 2022, at 10th and Idaho streets on a felony warrant for grand larceny and burglary of a business. Bail: $30,000

Kristin G. Lyle, 33, of Dayton was arrested Jan. 13, 2022, on Interstate 80 at Carlin for driving under the influence, speeding 21-30 mph over limit, resisting a public officer, false statement to obstruct a public officer, two counts of battery by a prisoner, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $44,265

Braden R. Penny, 44, of Spring Creek was arrested Jan. 13, 2022, at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Samuel C. Pollock-Smith, 26, of Reno was arrested Jan. 13, 2022, on Interstate 80 at Carlin for violation of probation.

Maritza R. Rodriguez, 41, of West Wendover was arrested Jan. 13, 2022 in Winnemucca for violation of probation.

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

