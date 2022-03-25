Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Rebecca S. Boyer, 22, of San Francisco was arrested March 18, 2022, on Interstate 80 for felony possession of a controlled substance, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $5,500

Luis I. Guillen Rosales, 29, of San Francisco was arrested March 18, 2022, on Interstate 80 for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Kacee N. Horse, 25, of Elko was arrested March 19, 2022, at 449 Railroad St. for assault with a deadly weapon, battery by a prisoner, failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and violation of probation.

Dion M. Larue, 42, of Elko was arrested March 19, 2022, at Gold Country Casino for felony possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $6,340

Aspen M. Maness, 42, of Salt Lake City was arrested March 19, 2022, at 735 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Nicholas D. Scartezina, 42, of Fruitlynn, Utah was arrested March 19, 2022, at 735 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $5,605

Amanda J. Smith, 30, of Elko was arrested March 18, 2022, at 1170 Colt Drive for felony possession of a controlled substance, false statement to obstruct a public officer, failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,140

Chancie L. Scott, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested March 21, 2022, at 778 Commercial St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession to sell a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, destroying or concealing evidence, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $34,280

Joseba K. Urdaneta, 29, of Elko was arrested March 21, 2022, at 778 Commercial St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession to sell a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia, Bail: $30,640

Ronald W. Adams, 33, of Orovada was arrested March 23, 2022, at Third and Silver streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $6,140

Christiphor D. Key, 24, of Elko was arrested March 23, 2022, at 117 Boyd Kennedy Road for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000

Matthew K. Morrison, 35, of Wells was arrested March 22, 2022, at 5870 Coal Mine Canyon Road for domestic battery and coercion with force or threat of force. Bail: $8,140

Luzmaria Ventura, 38, of Elko was arrested March 22, 2022, at 565 Matys Lane on two felony counts of child abuse or neglect, and domestic battery. Bail: $53,140

Michael M. Johnson, 22, of Elko was arrested March 23, 2022, at Errecart and Bullion Road for violation of probation and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Christopher G. Wilson, 42, of Cottonwood Heights, Utah was arrested March 23, 2022, at 487 S. Fifth St. for violation of probation.

Michael D. Belcher, 29, of Carlin was arrested March 24, 2022, at Seventh and Idaho streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $2,500

Emily M. Caudill, 21, of Elko was arrested March 24, 2022, at South Ninth Street and Southside Drive for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

James A. Fruitts III, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested March 24, 2022, at 1654 Mutchler Drive in Carlin for coercion and gross misdemeanor false imprisonment. Bail: $3,640

Joshua K. Kovall, 28, of Elko was arrested March 24, 2022, at 775 W. Silver St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime.

Sheldon A. Scott, 58, of Elko was arrested March 25, 2022, at 837 Idaho St. for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

