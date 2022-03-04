Elko County felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Daniel J. Holmes, 35, of Carlin was arrested March 1, 2022, on the Eureka Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance and violating a domestic violence restraining order. Bail: $6,140

Michelle A. Bruner, 53, of Spring Creek was arrested March 1, 2022, at 775 W. Silver St. for felony neglect of an old or vulnerable person with death or substantial harm, and gross misdemeanor conspiracy to neglect and old or vulnerable person. No bail listed.

Samuel R. Leivas, 50, of West Wendover was arrested March 1, 2022, at 1771 W. Butte St. for fugitive felon from another state.

William T. Patterson, 40, of Wells was arrested March 1, 2022, on U.S. Highway 93 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000

Kassandra Tutt, 39, of Wendover, Utah was arrested March 3, 2022, at 925 Wells Ave. for failure to obey sex offender laws and regulations, duty upon damaging unattended vehicle or other property, and no proof of insurance. Bail: $6,880

Christopher A. Wicklander, 54, of Elko was arrested March 3, 2022, at 2065 Sawyer Way for conspiracy to possess stolen vehicle and violation of probation.

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

