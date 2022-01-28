Elko County felony arrests

- Jarrett T. Beckner, 25, of Elko was arrested Jan. 21, 2022, at 440 Grant Ave. on a felony warrant for grand larceny and burglary of a business. Bail: $30,000
- Blake L. Edmunds, 23, of Lehi, Utah was arrested Jan. 23, 2022, at the West Wendover Police Department on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000
- Jennifer P. Hyde, 28, of Elko was arrested Jan. 24, 2022, at Sixth and Silver streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.
- Kammy C. Kinkade, 26, of Elko was arrested Jan. 22, 2022, at 1723 Crestwood Drive for felony act involving electronic mail or transmission of computer data. $10,000
- Jason K. Olszynski, 37, of Naturita, Colorado was arrested Jan. 23, 2022, at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for burglary of a structure, two counts of attempted obtaining or using another person’s ID for harmful or unlawful purposes, and eight counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $66,366
- Dominick J. Palmer, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested Jan. 23, 2022, on Lamoille Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance, driving with a driver’s license revoked for DUI, possession of a hypodermic device, operating an unregistered vehicle, no proof of insurance, tampering with a breath interlock device, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $9,495
- Billy J. Hyatt, 34, of Elko was arrested Jan. 25, 2022, at Sixth Street and Wilson Avenue on a warrant for felony possession of a controlled substance, battery, disturbing the peace, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $7,135
- Adrianna M. Montoya, 24, of Elko was arrested Jan. 24, 2022, at 1191 Dry Creek Trail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and two counts of petit larceny. Bail: $27,280
- Jesse M. Herbert, 31, of Elko was arrested Jan. 26, 2022, at 1243 Idaho St. for grand larceny. Bail: $10,000
- Cindy Lorn, 37, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested Jan. 26, 2022, at 1045 W. Wendover Blvd for failure to appear on a traffic citation, drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation.
- Carolina C. Morton, 58, of West Valley, Utah was arrested Jan. 26, 2022, at the Chevron in West Wendover for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, false statement to obstruct a public officer, no proof of insurance, failure to obtain or display permit to operate unregistered vehicle, and displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title. Bail: $12,190
- Promise M. Swift, 30, of Las Vegas was arrested Jan. 25, 2022, at the Rainbow Casino for fugitive felon from another state.
- Jeremiah D. Lett, 41, of Maricopa, Arizona was arrested Jan. 26, 2022, at the parole and probation office in Ely for violation of probation.
- Thurman R. McDole Jr., 43, of Sunset, Utah was arrested Jan. 26, 2022, at 1014 Fir St. for battery, home invasion and burglary. Bail: $41,140
- Wayne D. Wiese, 67, of Elko was arrested Jan. 26, 2022, for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person. Bail: $20,000
- Jayli Acquistapace, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested Jan. 27, 2022, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for violation of probation.
- Dakota L. Brock, 28, of Elko was arrested Jan. 27, 2022, at 1660 Mountain City Highway for three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $15,000
- Kaylah S. Harris, 27, of Elko was arrested Jan. 27, 2022, at 1660 Mountain City Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for probation violator on surety bond.
- Charles D. Morris, 32, of Elko was arrested Jan. 27, 2022, at 1150 Colt Drive for false statement to obstruct a public officer, two bench warrants, and fugitive felon from another state.
- Armando Sanchez, 24, of Elko was arrested Jan. 27, 2022, at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for driver disobeying peace officer endangering others. Bail: $15,000
- The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.