Elko County felony arrests

  • David W. Mecum, 53, of Spring Creek was arrested Feb. 4, 2022, on Interstate 80 in Elko on a felony warrant for assault with a deadly weapon, burglary of a business, and destroying the property of another. Bail: $42,500
  • Emily A. Oberg, 25, of Castle Dale, Utah was arrested Feb. 4, 2022, at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,990
  • Gerardo M. Guzman, 32, of Dickinson, North Dakota, was arrested Feb. 7, 2022, on Coal Mine Canyon Road for felony possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence, failure to drive on right half of road, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $6,975
  • Carlos M. Martinez, 32, of Salt Lake City was arrested Feb. 7, 2022, in Denver on a felony warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,890
  • Dillon R. Papach, 31, of Elko was arrested Feb. 7, 2022, at West Pine and A streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,660
  • Fredrick T. Ahlvers, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested Feb. 8, 2022, at 121 Rockin Chair Road for two counts of owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person. Bail: $40,000
  • Shaley N. Gonzalez, 22, of Winnemucca was arrested Feb. 8, 2022, at 3021 Idaho St. on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, possession of a hypodermic device, false statement to obstruct a public officer, drug paraphernalia, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $19,260
  • Anthony M. Jimenez, 36, of Winnemucca was arrested Feb. 8, 2022, at 3021 Idaho St. on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, false statement to obstruct a public officer, two counts of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation.
  • Tristan G. Wilson, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested Feb. 8, 2022, for violation of probation and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.
  • Anetone Simanu, 34, of Murray, Utah was arrested Feb. 9, 2022, at Santa Rita Jail/Washoe County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $500
  • Tylor J. Stafford, 53, of Shelbyville, Texas, was arrested Feb. 9, 2022, at Lamoille and Jiggs highways for felony possession of a controlled substance, four counts of possession of a hypodermic device, five counts of drug paraphernalia, operating an unregistered vehicle, improperly mounted headlamps, tail lamp violation, no proof of insurance, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $14,265
  • Jonathan J. Walker, 39, of Pahrump was arrested Feb. 9, 2022, at Nye County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $30,000
  • Cody G. Carroll, 30, of Elko was arrested Feb. 10, 2022, at Fifth and River streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

