Elko County felony arrests

- Brooke A. Banks, 23, of Elko was arrested Jan. 16, 2022, at 12th and Railroad streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $6,140
- Aaron M. Bloomfield, 39, of Wells was arrested Jan. 15, 2022, at Ninth and Silver streets on a warrant for grand larceny of a motor vehicle. Bail: $20,000
- Taylor M. Brummet, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested Jan. 16, 2022, at Dotty’s Casino in Elko for violation of probation and three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
- Toyono Y. Harada, 26, of North Salt Lake was arrested Jan. 16, 2022, at the Peppermill Casino for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $15,500
- Tyrell A. Jones, 37, of Twin Falls County, Idaho, was arrested Jan. 15, 2022, on U.S. Highway 93 in Jackpot for fugitive felon from another state and felony possession of a controlled substance.
- Patricia L. Malotte, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested Jan. 16, 2022, at 13 Fairgrounds Road for assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $20,000
- Alejandro Ochoa, 27, of Elko was arrested Jan. 18, 2022, at 13th and Idaho streets for buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property; owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person; resisting a public officer with a firearm; and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $135,000
- Sergio A. Pruneda, 50, of Lehi, Utah, was arrested Jan. 15, 2022, at 154 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and on two criminal justice detainers. Bail: $7,390
- Armando Sanchez, 24, of Elko was arrested Jan. 14, 2022, at 655 Bullion Road on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, contempt of court, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $76,640
- Lorenzo P. Urenda Jr., 24, of Carlin was arrested Jan. 15, 2022, on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,000
- Christian B. Wulfenstein, 21, of Elko was arrested Jan. 17, 2022, at Love’s on U.S. Highway 93 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,140
- Gary L. Larson, 52, of West Wendover was arrested Jan. 18, 2022, at 1200 W. Wendover Blvd. on a warrant for obtaining or possessing credit or debit card without the cardholder’s consent, drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $7,470
- Zachary Rasmussen, 22, of Carlin was arrested Jan. 18, 2022, at the Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for three counts of driving under the influence resulting in substantial bodily harm; three counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm; and four counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident. Bail: $560,000
- Derek R. Goff, 35, of Elko, was arrested Jan. 19, 2022, at 1585 Lamoille Highway for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $25,000
- Stewart E. Handte, 61, of Reno was arrested Jan. 19, 2022, on State Route 278 for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $100,000
- Octavio A. Juarez Jr., 26, of Elko was arrested Jan. 19, 2022, at 545 S. Fifth St. for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
- Joshua G. Kay, 35, of Elko was arrested Jan. 19, 2022, at 1585 Lamoille Highway for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $25,000
- James J. Dowd, 37, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania was arrested Jan. 20, 2022, at the parole and probation office in Winnemucca for violation of probation.
- Andrew B. Jaramillo, 47, of Elko was arrested Jan. 21, 2022, at Castle Rock and Gentry Place for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
- David M. Lopez, 25, of Houston, Texas was arrested Jan. 20, 2022, on Interstate 80 on four felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $22,000
- Ashley A. Rose, 43, of Reno was arrested at the parole and probation office in Winnemucca for violation of probation.
- Curtis A. Tingey, 32, of Elko was arrested at Stockmen’s Casino for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.