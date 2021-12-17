Elko County felony arrests

Tyler E. Radford, 32, of Las Vegas was arrested Dec. 11, 2021, for drug paraphernalia and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,640

Anthone K. Santarone, 51, of Spring Creek was arrested Dec. 12, 2021, at Pinion and Stitzel roads on a felony warrant for burglary while in possession of a gun or deadly weapon; grand larceny of a gun; and buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property. Bail: $90,000

Jesse L. Heck, 34, of Twin Falls was arrested Dec. 13, 2021, on U.S. Highway 93 for driver disobeying peace officer endangering others, vehicle in unsafe condition endangering persons or property, and two counts of fugitive felon from another state.

Jordan H. Mathews, 40, was arrested Dec. 14, 2021, at 1400 Mountain City Highway for grand larceny and burglary of a business. Bail: $25,000

Raul M. Duran, 24, of Elko was arrested Dec. 15, 2021, at Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and violation of probation.

Vivian M. Potter, 57, of Elko was arrested Dec. 15, 2021, at the Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for battery by a prisoner. Bail: $20,000

Brianna I. Sherman, 24, of Elko was arrested Dec. 15, 2021, at Elko County Jail for violation of probation and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Sierra D. Hatch, 36, of West Valley, Utah was arrested Dec. 16, 2021, at 735 W. Wendover Blvd. for drug paraphernalia and fugitive felon from another state.

Antonia Salazar, 30, of Elko was arrested Dec. 16, 2021, at 629 Castle Rock Drive on a felony warrant for two counts of sexual assault on a child younger than 14. Bail: $1 million

