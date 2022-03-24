Elko woman sentenced for battery at restaurant

ELKO – An Elko woman arrested for smashing a bar glass in the face of another woman outside a downtown restaurant has been sentenced to prison.

Jamie Lynn Hofhine, 43, told police that the woman she struck hit her first in the June 8, 2019, incident. Surveillance cameras showed them interacting before and after the incident inside and outside the restaurant, but not at the point when the glass was broken.

The victim had a bump on her forehead and laceration by her mouth that a nurse said would require plastic surgery, according to a police report. Hofhine was charged with one count of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm on Aug. 15, 2019.

According to Elko County Jail records, Hofhine was arrested again in July 2020 at the Elko County Courthouse on a misdemeanor charge of destroying property, and in May 2021 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, two counts of offering false written evidence, and conspiracy to offer false written evidence.

She pleaded guilty to the battery charge and was sentenced March 15, 2022, by District Judge Al Kacin to 19-48 months in prison. She was also ordered to pay $750.97 restitution to the victim and was further ordered to serve 20 days in jail for contempt of court after failing to appear for a mandatory court appearance.

Jail records also show that Hofhine was arrested twice in 2018 on felony charges of obtaining or using another person’s ID for harmful or unlawful purposes, and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

