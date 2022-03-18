Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests

Jennifer A. Beckman, 41, of Elko was arrested March 12, 2022, at 1940 Idaho St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.

Whitney N. Cabrera, 35, of Jackpot was arrested March 12, 2022, at Cactus Pete’s for gross misdemeanor destroying the property of another. Bail: $2,500

Kelby L. Combee, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested March 11, 2022, at 1165 E. Jennings Way for violation of probation.

Lisa A. Dixon-Walker, 50, of Spanish Fork, Utah was arrested March 11, 2022, at the Rainbow Casino for domestic battery, disturbing the peace and battery by a prisoner. Bail: $23,355

Sergio Martinez-Rivera, 39, of Elko was arrested March 13, 2022, at Pinion Road and Cherrywood Way for felony possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $6,059

Kira L. Negrete, 39, of Spring Creek was arrested March 12, 2022, at Albertson’s for violation of probation.

Tyler E. Radford, 32, of Rupert, Idaho was arreste March 11, 2022, at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000

Stephen A. Irizarry, 54, of Carlin was arrested March 14, 2022, at Fourth and Walnut streets for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000

Sarah D. Rutan, 33, of Wolf Creek, Oregon was arrested March 14, 2022, at 340 Commercial St. for conspiracy to commit criminal contempt, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $21,140

Brooke A. Schwoob, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested March 14, 2022, at 1400 Mountain City Highway as a felony suspect by an officer of another state.

Melissa D. Marchand, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested March 15, 2022, for violation of probation.

Ovidio Castro, 21, of San Antonio, Texas was arrested March 16, 2022, at 775 W. Silver St. on a gross misdemeanor charge of fighting or challenging to fight.

Denver L. Collins, 33, of Mechanicsville, Virginia was arrested March 16, 2022, at 775 W. Silver St. on a gross misdemeanor charge of fighting or challenging to fight.

Derek D. Erickson, 39, of Kalispell, Montana was arrested March 16, 2022, at 775 W. Silver St. on a gross misdemeanor charge of fighting or challenging to fight.

Andrea D. Gonzales, 33, of Elko was arrested March 16, 2022, at Elko County Jail for felony embezzlement.

Sierra N. Monti, 28, of Elko was arrested March 16, 2022, at 1400 Midnight Way on two felony counts of child abuse or neglect, and for possession of a gun while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail: $50,640

Triston J. Shaw, 39, of Elko was arrested March 17, 2022, at Stockmen’s Casino for felony possession of a controlled substance and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $15,000

Daniel A. Souliere, 41, of Elko was arrested March 16, 2022, at Fifth and Silver streets on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $10,335

Jaime Garcia-Hernandez, 27, of Salt Lake City was arrested March 17, 2022, for violation of probation.

Taylor R. Miller, 31, of Elko was arrested March 18, 2022, at 1400 Mountain City Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Alex S. Sharp, 37, of Sturgis, Michigan was arrested March 18, 2022, at Last Chance and Buzzard roads for possession of a stolen vehicle and speeding. Bail: $20,195

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0