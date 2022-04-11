Spring Creek man booked on 6 felony charges

ELKO – A 69-year-old Spring Creek man was booked into Elko County Jail on six felony charges after allegedly firing a gun multiple times inside a home.

David E. Tiner is accused of discharging a gun inside a structure, possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and four counts of felony child endangerment. His bail was listed at $425,000.

The Elko County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired in the 700 block of Hayland Drive around 1 p.m. Friday. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded and the Elko County Sheriff’s Office determined that the people inside – including four children -- had escaped and were not injured.

Lt. Doug Fisher talked Tiner into coming out of the residence using a cellphone but he refused to leave the front porch, according to the sheriff’s office. They did not know if he was still armed, “therefore deputies made the decision to subdue the suspect with less lethal rounds.”

Tiner was taken into custody with minor injuries.

No officers or civilians were injured during the confrontation.

