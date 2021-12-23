This week's felony arrests

Ashley D. Conetah, 38, of Elko was arrested Dec. 19, 2021, at Golf Course Road and Cedar Street for felony possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $5,835

Bryant W. Donahue, 34, of Elko was arrested Dec. 20, 2021, at 2582 Idaho St. for violation of probation, drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Gary W. Green, 70, of Elko was arrested Dec. 19, 2021, on U.S. Highway 93 for violation of probation.

Kayla M. Harrison, 20, of Elko was arrested Dec. 17, 2021, at Dotty’s Casino for violation of probation and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

(Luna N. Serrano, 46, of Sacramento was arrested Dec. 17, 2021, at 674 Cimarron Way for battery on a protected person.)

Tad Bennett, 37, of Tooele, Utah was arrested Dec. 20, 2021, at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for two counts of uttering or possessing a fictitious bill, note or check, two counts of burglary of a business, and for possessing or receiving forged instruments or bills. Bail: $55,000

William A. Eaves, 34, of Elko was arrested Dec. 20, 2021, at Second and Oak streets for violation of probation.

John F. Flynn III, 47, of Tooele, Utah was arrested Dec. 20, 2021, on a state prison hold.

Daniel Gill, 26, of Salt Lake City was arrested Dec. 21, 2021, at the Salt Lake City Jail for violation of probation.

Stephen A. Irizarry, 54, of Carlin was arrested Dec. 21, 2021, at Grant Avenue and South Fourth Street for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, felony possession of a controlled substance, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $11,335

Michael A. Kemery, 40, of Salt Lake City was arrested Dec. 21, 2021, at the Utah State Prison in Draper for violation of probation.

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

