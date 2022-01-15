 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Twin Falls County Most Wanted

Twin Falls County Most Wanted

Wayne Russell Hotchkiss III

Age: 39

Height: 5 feet 6 inches

Weight: 140 pounds

Sex: Male

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Green

Race: White

Wanted for: Failure to appear on the original charge of two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon

Bond: $150,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

