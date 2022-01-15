Twin Falls County Most Wanted

Wayne Russell Hotchkiss III
Age: 39
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 140 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green
Race: White
Wanted for: Failure to appear on the original charge of two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon
Bond: $150,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.