Twin Falls County Most Wanted

Amanda Gindey
AKA Amanda Gidney-Priester
Age: 21
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Weight: 150 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green
Race: White
Wanted for: Possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear and violation of terms of release on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance
Bond: $170,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.