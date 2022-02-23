Thursday, Feb. 24

Take your time. Go over every detail. It’s better to be safe than sorry. Take a secretive approach to what you plan to achieve this year. Once you have a doable plan mapped out, you can connect the dots and work toward your goal. Leave no room for discrepancies or mistakes. Have a good backup plan in place, and feel confident moving forward.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A well-balanced, positive attitude will help you overcome any controversy you encounter. Pick and choose your words wisely to avoid backlash from someone critical or negative.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Turn a passion into a project that makes you feel good about what you accomplish. Stop waiting for something to come along. Concentrate on what you want, and take responsibility for your happiness.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Shared expenses, joint ventures and unorthodox investments won’t pan out as planned. Don’t get swept up in someone else’s dream. Protect your assets, interests and reputation.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Avoiding interference will carve a path to a successful venture. Take note of what you have, what you want and what you must do to maintain and surpass your expectations. Trust and believe in yourself.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Update your skills, consider other positions and take an honest look at the past and the changes you want to make. Invest time, money and effort in your skills and the way you present yourself.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take control of situations, and refuse to let anyone convince you to go against your gut feeling. Don’t allow emotional matters to turn into costly affairs.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Keep busy; do something physical that makes you feel good about how you look and feel. A healthy routine and spending time doing things with people you love are encouraged.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t just wing it and expect to avoid setbacks. Use your intelligence and put a well-thought-out plan in place before you bring about a change that requires precision, detail and ample funds.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Rethink your strategy regarding earning your living. Don’t be fooled by what others say or do. Misleading information will hold you hostage when you want to forge ahead and initiate plans.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Put your emotions aside. Delve in, and don’t stop until you are satisfied with the results. Discipline and moderation will help curb any temptation that comes your way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Go it alone. Trust in your insight and ability to get things going all by yourself. Information you receive will be disproportionate to your expectations.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Make your surroundings support a good mood and excellent output of work. Achieving what you set out to accomplish will raise your spirit and ward off temptation. Don’t waste time with rash people.

